Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition demands discussion on voter ID discrepancy, delimitation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said all financial support will be provided to Manipur for economic development as she stressed the overall law and order situation has improved in the northeastern state, except for some sporadic incidents.

The Minister was replying to the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grant (SDG) Second Batch 2024-25, Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22, Manipur Budget 2025-26 and SDG (Manipur) 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Manipur budget for 2025-26, envisaging an expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore, up from Rs 32,656.81 crore in the current financial year.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said he stands by his statement about Tamil Nadu's "U-turn" on PM SHRI schools, and accused the DMK-led state government of trying to score political brownies to "revive" the ruling party's fortunes.

He said the DMK's "latest cacophony" on language imposition and its stance on NEP's three-language formula exposes their "hypocrisy".

"Opposition to NEP 2020 has nothing to do with preservation of Tamil pride, language and culture but everything to do with gaining political dividends," he said in a post on X.

Pradhan also shared a letter on the social media platform by the Tamil Nadu Education Department from March last year which said the state is keen to sign an MoU for establishing of PM SHRI schools and has set up a committee in this regard.