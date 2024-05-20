Home / India News / Iranian prez death: Indian govt announces one-day state mourning on May 21

Iranian prez death: Indian govt announces one-day state mourning on May 21

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown across India and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning

Sept. 16, 2022 file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 7:09 PM IST
A one-day state mourning will be observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown across India and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, Iran state media reported.

A home ministry spokesperson said Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hossein Amit-Abdollahian, the country's foreign minister, passed away in a helicopter crash.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India," the spokesperson said.

"On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the official added.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

