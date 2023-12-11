Stop close people from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has claimed there are some people close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who speak against the Marathas and appealed to Fadnavis to restrain them from doing so.

Speaking to reporters in Latur on Sunday night, Jarange also said he has faith in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that he would give reservation to the Maratha community and reiterated his demand for the quota by December 24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The activist is currently touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

He was in Latur on Sunday night where he spoke to reporters.

"This is my last request you can say. They (leaders in Maharashtra) should see that there should be no disgruntlement among people. There are five-seven people who speak about Maratha (community) and are close to Devendra Fadnavis," Jarange claimed without taking any name.

"Fadnavis needs to understand that there should be peace in the state," he said.

The Maratha community has respected Fadnavis' words every time till now, he said.

"You (Fadnavis) should be clear about the plan in your mind or else stop these people. If you don't stop them, then we understand what what you want to do. If you think there is nothing serious in this, then they (government) will face consequences after December 24," he said.

Jarange further said the government should give reservation to Marathas by December 24.

"We now understand that you talk sweetly, but don't do our work. We have faith that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will give us reservation. If they (government) don't give it, we will fight against them also after December 24," Jarange said.