Strengthen NDCs, int'l cooperation to reduce climate change effects: Yadav

Strengthen nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and include measures to maximise socio-economic and environmental co-benefits with enhanced international cooperation as the foundation, said Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday.

This comes as global temperatures continue to rise. After 2024, January was the warmest month on record, with temperatures 1.75°C higher than pre-industrial levels.

According to the latest UN Emissions Gap Report 2024, it is still technically possible for the globe to stay within the 1.5°C temperature threshold, with solar energy, wind power, and forests offering tremendous potential for significant and rapid reductions in emissions.

"However, to fully unlock this potential, we must act with urgency, and developed countries should honour and fulfil their obligations, particularly in terms of means of implementation. To unlock this potential, nationally determined contributions must be strengthened and include measures to maximise socio-economic and environmental co-benefits, with enhanced international cooperation as the foundation," Yadav said at the inaugural session of the 24th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The theme of the WSDS this year is ‘Partnerships for Accelerating Sustainable Development and Climate Solutions’.

"The proposed finance framework undermines equity by shifting responsibility from historical emitters to developing nations through voluntary contributions. Setting a mobilisation rather than a provisioning goal allows developed countries to evade their obligation under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement," the minister said.

According to the UNEP Adaptation Report 2024, there is an urgent need to significantly scale up adaptation this decade to address rising climate impacts, yet adaptation finance has been inadequate.

Around 81 per cent of countries have included adaptation measures, particularly in food security, water resources, and ecosystem management, according to the NDC Synthesis Report of UNFCCC. The focus of NDCs has shifted to nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation.

The NDC Synthesis Report 2024 reveals a maturing climate action landscape, with a growing emphasis on implementation, inclusion, and integration.

However, gaps remain in financing, monitoring, and cross-sectoral integration. "We have a strong foundation for enhanced ambition and escalated action in the next round of NDCs," Yadav said.

To achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat, resilient and inclusive development strategies are essential, he added.

Without addressing climate risks, India could lose 24.7 per cent of GDP by 2070 due to climate-related disruptions, as per the forecast of the Asian Development Bank.

India aims to be a developed nation with net zero emissions targeted by 2070, driven by a long-term low-carbon development strategy.

According to India's fourth biennial update report submitted to the UNFCCC in December 2024, India’s emission intensity of GDP reduced by 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, compared to the 45 per cent target for 2030.

"The Global South is driving the climate agenda, and the world now looks to India as a leader," Yadav said.

He emphasised that the Global South, including India, is essential in shaping climate discourse, as it faces the brunt of climate change impacts while also offering solutions rooted in sustainable development practices.

He also called on developed countries to honour their financial and technological commitments, especially in fulfilling their obligations under the Paris Agreement.