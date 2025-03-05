Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC seeks Uttarakhand govt's reply on 'misuse' of environmental funds

According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, CAMPA funds, meant for afforestation, were allegedly used towards inadmissible expenditures

The CAG report, which examined the use of CAMPA funds from 2019-2022, revealed multiple financial irregularities.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took exception to the alleged misuse of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds by the Uttarakhand government to purchase iPhones among other items and sought the state chief secretary's response.

According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), CAMPA funds, meant for afforestation, were allegedly used towards inadmissible expenditures, including the purchase of iPhones, laptops, fridges, and renovation of buildings.

The CAMPA fund is to be utilised for increasing the green cover. Utilisation of the same for non-admissible activities and not depositing the interest as per the Act with the SCAF (State Compensatory Afforestation Funds) is a matter of serious concern. We, therefore, direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to file an affidavit on these aspects, a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said.

The CAG report, which examined the use of CAMPA funds from 2019-2022, revealed multiple financial irregularities.

Aside from making purported unauthorised purchases of iPhones, laptops, fridges, coolers, and office renovations, funds were also reportedly used for fighting court cases and personal expenses.

It also referred to non-payment of interest amounting to Rs 275.34 crore between 2019-20 and 2021-22, despite repeated requests from CAMPA authorities.

The report said the state government acknowledged the issue and claimed that Rs 150 crore of the interest liability was deposited in July 2023. However, a substantial amount remained unaccounted for, it was alleged.

The bench said if a satisfactory response was not received by March 19, it will ask the chief secretary to appear before it.

Stressing on ensuring accountability for the proper utilisation of CAMPA funds, the court underlined its critical role in environmental conservation.

The bench was hearing a 1995 PIL, TN Godavarman Thirumulpad v. Union of India, over environmental conservation and preservation of forests.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

