Home / India News / Supermoon August 2023: Date, Time, When & How to Watch Sturgeon Moon

Supermoon August 2023: Date, Time, When & How to Watch Sturgeon Moon

August will be an extraordinary month as it brings two full moons i.e. the sturgeon moon and an elusive blue moon toward the start and month's end, respectively

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Supermoon August 2023. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

August 2023 will be momentous for people who love the moon sighting. On August 1, 2023, the first blue moon of August, also known as the sturgeon moon will be visible. NASA has said that the blue moon will be visible 30 minutes after sunset. After a few days of meteor showers, a stunning sturgeon moon will show up on Tuesday and the supermoon will show up somewhat bigger and brighter than a common full moon.

Grain moon, corn moon, lynx moon, and lightning moon are all other names for the sturgeon moon. The sturgeon moon and the elusive blue moon, which occur at the beginning and end of the month, respectively, will make August a memorable month.

In India, the sturgeon moon will be visible subject to the weather conditions at around 12 AM, at midnight IST on August 1. Using binoculars or backyard telescopes to observe a supermoon is the most effective and secure method.

Supermoon August 2023: Date and Time

July saw the Buck Moon, the first supermoon of the year. September will see the release of Harvest Moon. The last two full supermoons were seen overhead in August 2018 and the phenomenon won't happen again until 2037. When the full moon's orbit is at its closest to Earth, or perigee, there is a supermoon. The moon will be just 357,530 kilometres away from earth and the sky gazers will get to observe an incredible cosmic sight.

On August 1, when it rises above the southeast horizon following sunset, the supermoon will appear. It will reach its peak at 12:02 a.m. IST (12:32 pm ET in India). The sturgeon moon and blue moon uncover numerous exceptional features of the moon, such as lunar maria and the dark plains framed by old volcanic lava flows as well as rays from lunar craters.

Also Read

July Supermoon 2023: Timing of much-awaited lunar event in India today

K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival

Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, now headed for the moon, says ISRO

10 people declared fugitive economic offenders since 2018: Centre

Transportation of apples challenge for Himachal farmers due to rains

Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

Cheetah deaths at KNP troubling but not unduly alarming: NTCA to SC

Ready to hold talks with India on all outstanding issues: Pak PM Sharif

Topics :supermoonA Full Moon Nightmoon

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story