Supreme Court bans tiger safari at Jim Corbett, slams illegal constructions

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday banned Tiger Safari at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. In its judgment, the court said it was clear that the national wildlife conservation plan recognises the need for wildlife conservation.

The top court also slammed former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and then divisional forest officer Kishan Chand for illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve. Rawat and Chand were also called for indulging in commercial purposes, leading to the mass illicit failing of trees.

The court said, "They have thrown the public trust doctrine in the wastebin."

The SC came down heavily on the Uttarakhand government, issuing directives for the conservation of tigers, which includes the ban on safari tours in core areas of the national park. The court will also determine whether safaris can be done in the buffer area.

The Supreme Court further directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit an interim report on the investigation conducted so far within three months.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had also told the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) that its plan to have a tiger safari on the lines of a zoo within a national park, as envisaged at the Jim Corbett National Park, cannot be permitted as the approach has to be "animal-centric" and not "tourism-centric".

The issue came to the Court after a petition filed by environment activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal challenged the Uttarakhand government's proposal to have a tiger safari, meant as a specialised zoo with caged animals, at the Jim Corbett National Park.

At the time, a bench headed by justice BR Gavai said, "We will not permit animals in the zoo to be kept (in cages) at national parks," while commenting on the 2019 NTCA guidelines to establish tiger safari in buffer and fringe areas of tiger reserves. The guidelines provided for establishing tiger safari in buffer and fringe areas of tiger reserves to reduce the pressure of tourism from the core or critical tiger habitats.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NTCA, told the Court that the idea of tourism is not opposed to conservation as there are tiger safaris located at buffer or fringe areas of national parks in the country, such as the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.