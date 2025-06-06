SC cancels bail of former Karnataka minister in BJP worker murder case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday cancelled the bail of former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is accused in the 2016 murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma said there was sufficient evidence to suggest that Kulkarni attempted to contact or influence witnesses in the case.

"Keeping in mind the totality of circumstances, this court is of the considered opinion that the bail granted to the respondent (Kulkarni) ought to be cancelled. Consequently, the bail granted to accused No. 15, i.e., the respondent, is hereby cancelled," the court said.

The apex court directed Kulkarni to surrender before the trial court or jail authorities within a week. Appeal filed by Karnataka govt and CBI The decision came after the Karnataka government, through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenged an April 2024 trial court order that had refused to revoke Kulkarni’s bail. The CBI had requested cancellation of bail for two accused, including Kulkarni, citing interference with witnesses. However, the trial court dismissed the plea, noting that Kulkarni was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021. The CBI alleged that Kulkarni and another accused had attempted to use associates to influence witnesses into testifying against the prosecution.

Arguments in court During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, argued that the accused actively sought to influence prosecution witnesses. Kulkarni's counsel, senior advocate Maninder Singh, opposed the cancellation plea, stating that his client had complied with all bail conditions and had fully respected the judicial process. Nevertheless, the SC observed that trial courts are empowered to entertain bail cancellation pleas if there is evidence of a breach, even when bail is granted by the apex court. Ongoing trial and CBI probe The bench added: "Having given our anxious consideration to the rival contentions, we deem it appropriate to consciously refrain from making detailed observation(s) in respect of the allegation(s) levelled by the CBI against the respondent in view of the fact that the underlying trial is ongoing."

"Be that as it may, it would suffice to state that there is sufficient material on record to suggest that attempt(s) have been made by the respondent to either contact the witnesses or, alternatively, influence such witnesses," it noted. The court also urged the trial court to expedite proceedings and clarified that its observations were restricted solely to the matter of bail cancellation. Case background Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in November 2020 in connection with the murder of Yogesh Gowda, a zila panchayat member from the BJP, who was shot dead at his gym in Dharwad district in June 2016.