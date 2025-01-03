Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC slams ED for 'inhuman' 15-hour interrogation in illegal mining case

SC slams ED for 'inhuman' 15-hour interrogation in illegal mining case

The Supreme Court questioned the Enforcement Directorate's rationale behind the interrogation tactics, while also clarifying that its remarks were limited to bail proceedings, not the case's merits

Supreme Court, SC
Photo: Shutterstock
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court has criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its ‘high handedness’ and ‘inhuman conduct’ during an interrogation that lasted nearly 15 hours. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed strong disapproval of the ED’s investigative practices, describing the situation as a “shocking state of affairs” and accusing the agency of coercing an individual into making a statement.
 
The court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to quash the arrest of former Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar in a money laundering case related to illegal mining. Panwar had been arrested by the central agency in July at 1.40 am after undergoing nearly 15 hours of questioning, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
In September, the Punjab and Haryana High Court annulled the arrest, prompting the ED to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court. Advocate Zoheb Hossain, representing the ED, argued that the High Court had inaccurately noted that Panwar was questioned continuously for 14 hours and 40 minutes. He argued that breaks, including a dinner break, were provided during the interrogation. Hossain also mentioned that the agency had already implemented measures to prevent overnight questioning.

What was SC’s contention with ED?

Rejecting the ED’s arguments, the Supreme Court questioned the rationale behind subjecting an individual to prolonged interrogation without adequate breaks. The Bench clarified that its remarks, as well as those of the High Court, pertained to the bail proceedings and did not address the merits of the case.
 
The High Court, in its order, stated that the petitioner had complied with a summons to appear at the ED’s zonal office in Gurgugram at 11 am, where he was interrogated until 1.40 am the following day. The court criticised this conduct, stating it was “against the dignity of a human being” and far from commendable on the ED’s part.
 
Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, the high court emphasised the need for remedial measures and urged the ED to set reasonable time limits for interrogations. It further recommended establishing a mechanism to ensure fair and humane treatment during investigations, in alignment with basic human rights standards outlined by the United Nations.

SC raps ED over questioning tactics

The apex court supported these observations, labelling the ED’s behaviour as “inhuman” and inappropriate for a case involving illegal sand mining. It noted that such treatment was unwarranted, adding, “You are forcing a person to make a statement.”

Also Read

SC notice to Dera chief Ram Rahim on CBI's plea challenging his acquittal

Can't deprive individual of property without adequate compensation: SC

CJI praises retiring SC judge Justice Ravikumar as humane, noble soul

Govt moves to tighten rules for transparency in GM crop panel decisions

Places of Worship Act: SC to hear plea against 'Bhojshala' survey in MP

 
The apex court ultimately upheld the high court's order, deeming Panwar’s arrest legally unsustainable. It concluded that the ED lacked evidence to demonstrate the former MLA’s involvement, directly or indirectly, in any activity linked to the proceeds of crime.
 
Following the verdict, the ED issued guidelines instructing its officials to avoid late-night questioning and to ensure that individuals are not made to wait excessively at its offices.
 
[With agency inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: PM unveils multiple development projects, 1,675 flats for residents of JJ cluster in Delhi

PM Modi lays foundation for DU campuses, slams AAP over Delhi education

Delhi traffic advisory today: PM Modi Visit to inaugurate several projects

Over 100 flights delayed due to fog in Delhi, visibility zero in many parts

PM Modi inaugurates Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi: Check all details here

Topics :Supreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateHigh CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story