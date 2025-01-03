PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for seven key infrastructure projects in the national capital today, January 3, 2025. This will lead to traffic restrictions in certain parts of New Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding heavy vehicular movement on certain roads today due to a VVIP visit in North Delhi. The restrictions will be in place from 9 AM to 4 PM to ensure smooth traffic flow.

In an official statement, the police advised that traffic is expected to be heavy on specific routes in New Delhi. To facilitate the general public, traffic will be restricted on the following roads during this time.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: List Of Roads To Remain Closed

Mall Road (Ring Road): Hakikat Nagar Red Light to Azadpur Chowk (both sides)

GTK Road: Azadpur Chowk to Gurudwara Nanak Pio.

Bhamashah Marg: Model Town-1 to Nanak Pio.

Lola Achhintam Marg & Brahma Kumari Marg: Gujranwala & Derawal areas.

Nahar Singh Marg: Prembari Chowk to Inderlok Metro Station(both sides).

Gulab Singh Marg: Satyawati College to Prerna Chowk.

Swami Narayan Marg: Delhi Jal board Red Light to Laxmi Bai College.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Britannia Chowk to Azadpur.

Residents traveling to areas including Azadpur, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Gujranwala Town, Derawal Nagar, Swabhiman Apartment, and Ramleela Ground in Ashok Vihar are advised to plan their journeys carefully and allocate extra time for their commute.

The advisory also urges motorists and the public to remain patient, follow traffic regulations, and comply with the instructions of traffic personnel stationed at key intersections. Commuters are encouraged to stay informed about traffic conditions through the official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police.

PM Modi schedule

PM Modi will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. He will hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a public rally at Ramleela Ground which will be the beginning for his campaign for the upcoming assembly election. Modi's second rally is scheduled to take place on January 5 at Japanese Park in Rohini.

However, the election commission hasn't announced the election dates. The current term of the 70-member assembly in Delhi ends on February 23, 2025.