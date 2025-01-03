PM Modi inaugurates Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi: Check all details here

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, specifically designed for eligible beneficiaries from slum areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Swabhiman Apartments, located in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, is a significant development initiative aimed at providing housing for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 3), these apartments are part of the in-situ slum rehabilitation project led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The project aims to improve living conditions for slum dwellers by offering modern amenities and a healthier environment.

Key features of Swabhiman apartments

>Number of flats: The project comprises 1,675 newly constructed flats specifically designed for eligible beneficiaries from slum areas.
>Affordable housing: For every Rs 25 lakh spent on constructing a flat, beneficiaries are required to contribute only Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal fee, along with Rs 30,000 for maintenance over five years. This represents less than 7 per cent of the total cost, making housing more accessible to economically weaker sections of society.
>Amenities: The apartments are equipped with essential amenities to ensure a comfortable living environment. This includes provisions for sanitation, water supply, and community facilities that enhance the quality of life for residents.

Significance of the project

The inauguration of Swabhiman Apartments marks the completion of the second phase of the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ‘Housing for All’, aiming to provide decent housing and improve living standards for marginalised communities in urban areas. PM Modi emphasised that this project is crucial for enhancing the ‘ease of living’ in Delhi, particularly for those who have lived in inadequate housing conditions.

Additional development projects

During his visit, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for several other development projects in Delhi, including:

>World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar: A modern commercial hub replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters
>General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar: A residential complex featuring 28 towers with over 2,500 units
>CBSE integrated office complex in Dwarka: A state-of-the-art facility supporting educational administration
>Three new projects valued at over Rs 600 crore: Academic blocks at Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar and Western Campus in Dwarka, and Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

