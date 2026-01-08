'Dogs attack when they sense fear': SC raises alarm over stray dog attacks

The Supreme Court on Thursday continued hearing a suo motu case on the management of stray dogs, raising serious concerns about public safety, rising dog bite cases and poor enforcement of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules by local bodies across India, Bar and Bench reported.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria is examining the issue amid rise in dog bite incidents across the country.

During the hearing, the top court made observations on human behaviour around dogs. "The dog can always smell a human who is afraid of dogs. It will always attack when it senses that. We are talking from personal experience," the Bench said.

When a dog lover present in the courtroom disagreed by nodding her head, the Bench said, "Madam, don’t nod your head. If they know you are scared, there is a higher chance they will attack you. Even your pet will do it." How the case reached the Supreme Court The issue gained national attention last year after a Bench led by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered Delhi’s municipal bodies to round up and shelter stray dogs. The move triggered protests from animal rights groups. That order was later modified by the present Bench, which directed that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should be released instead of being permanently housed in shelters.

In November 2025, the court asked state governments and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the removal of stray animals from highways across the country ALSO READ: People dying due to stray dog attacks, rules poorly enforced: Supreme Court On Wednesday, the apex court criticised municipal authorities and local bodies for failing to properly implement the ABC Rules, noting the growing number of dog bite incidents. Lawyers warn of unintended consequences Senior Advocate CU Singh told the top court that the sudden removal of dogs could create new problems. He said rodent populations tend to rise when dogs are removed abruptly, leading to other risks. He also warned that overcrowded shelters could spread diseases among animals, the news report said.

"There has to be a balance. Your lordships know what happened in Surat 20-30 years ago," Singh said. Responding to this, the court said, "On a lighter note, dogs and cats are enemies. Cats kill rodents so we should promote more cats and less dogs. That would be the solution. Tell us how many dogs you want roaming around in hospital corridors?" Territorial behaviour, feeding zones The counsel in the case highlighted the difference between pet dogs and strays, warning that poorly planned actions could worsen conflicts. “We are not suggesting that dogs have to be done away with. But the scheme of the act has to be understood in the right perspective,” one counsel told the court.