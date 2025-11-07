SC orders removal of stray dogs from premises of schools, hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that public spaces such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations must be fenced properly to prevent the entry of stray dogs, LiveLaw reported.
The court, in its order, also directed the state governments and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to remove stray animals from highways.
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria passed the order in the suo motu Stray Dogs matter. The verdict was passed keeping in mind the "alarming rate of dog-bite incidents".
The apex court made it clear that the concerned local self-government institutions will be responsible for picking up stray dogs from such institutions or areas, and moving them to designated dog shelters. The shifting of stray dogs will be done after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the court added.
It further directed that the stray dogs picked up from these areas must not be released in the same area from which they were picked up. "Permitting the same would frustrate the very purpose of liberating such institutions from the presence of stray dogs", the court observed.
It also directed the local authorities to carry out periodic inspections to ensure that no stray dog habitat exists in such premises.
Case timeline
On July 28, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan took suo motu cognisance of the stray dog issue, based on a report published in The Times of India, titled, "In a city hounded by strays, kids pay price".
On August 11, the bench expressed serious concerns about the menace of stray dogs and the alarming rise in the incidents of dog bites. It ordered the Delhi government authorities to relocate the dogs to designated shelters while barring their release. The two-judge bench ordered the authorities in Delhi to immediately start picking up the stray dogs from all localities, with directions being extended to Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. The court warned that if any individual or organisation created obstructions, they could face legal consequences.
On August 13, the case was then shifted to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.
On August 22, the court stayed the directions that were issued by the previous bench led by Justice Pardiwala. The bench noted, "direction given in the order dated 11th August, 2025, prohibiting the release of the treated and vaccinated dogs seems to be too harsh." The bench also ordered a prohibition on public feeding of stray dogs and directed the creation of designated spaces to feed the dogs.
On October 27, the court summoned the chief secretaries of all states and union territories, except Telangana and West Bengal, for not filing affidavits regarding the steps taken by them to implement the Animal Birth Control Rules.
On October 31, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court to allow the chief secretaries to appear virtually.
On November 3, the apex court said that a verdict on the case would be pronounced on November 7, noting that the chief secretaries of most states and Union Territories were present before it.