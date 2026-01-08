Who was Agnivesh Agarwal, Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal's son who died at 49?

Agnivesh Agarwal, the son of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, died at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the United States. He was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York following a skiing accident.

Confirming the news, Anil Agarwal described his son’s death as the most painful moment of his life. “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” he wrote in a post on X.

Early life and education Agnivesh Agarwal was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna. He was the eldest child of Anil and Kiran Agarwal. He studied at Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan, before moving to the United States for higher education. After completing his studies abroad, Agnivesh spent several years gaining international work experience rather than immediately joining the family business, according to an NDTV report. During this period, he focused on understanding global business practices, finance and corporate governance. Role within the Vedanta Group Agnivesh later took on leadership roles within the Vedanta Group. He went on to set up Fujairah Gold and subsequently became chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of the group’s flagship companies.