Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Suspected Nipah outbreak in Malappuram; high-level meeting convened

Suspected Nipah outbreak in Malappuram; high-level meeting convened

As per a statement from the Health Minister's office, the final test results were yet to be received but steps, as per the Nipah protocol, have already been initiated in the morning

nipah virus kerala
The actions would be coordinated according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated as per the government order with regard to Nipah prevention | File Photo
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday convened a high-level meeting to take steps to prevent a Nipah outbreak in the state.

The meeting was convened in the wake of an outbreak of the virus infection that was suspected in northern Malappuram district.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to local media reports, a boy from Malappuram, who is under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode, was suspected to have symptoms of Nipah and his samples were sent to a central lab for a detailed scientific examination.

As per a statement from the Health Minister's office, the final test results were yet to be received but steps, as per the Nipah protocol, have already been initiated in the morning.

The actions would be coordinated according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated as per the government order with regard to Nipah prevention, it said.

The health minister would reach Malappuram soon and lead the Nipah prevention activities, the statement added.

More From This Section

Did Covid cut India's life expectancy by 2.6 years? Here's what Centre says

Gonda train accident: Joint probe blames improper track fastening

Health ministry terms study on Covid deaths in India as 'misleading'

Gangster Dawood declared terrorist in individual capacity, says Bombay HC

As flood situation improves, Kaziranga allows vehicles during daytime

Various higher officials, including the health secretary, National Health Mission state director, district collectors of Kozhikode and Malappuram and health director took part in the meeting, it added.

The state government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of a Nipah outbreak, which has haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kerala's lab develops non-infectious Nipah virus-like particles

Kerala health min announces intensification of Nipah prevention in state

PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart, agrees to advance bilateral ties

LIVE: AAP announces five guarantees ahead of assembly election in Haryana

Army chief reaches Jammu to review security as terror activities rise

Topics :Nipahnipah virusKeralahealth news

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story