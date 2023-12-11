Home / India News / Suspicious four-feet pit found adjacent to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad

Suspicious four-feet pit found adjacent to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad

The pit was observed adjacent to the airbase boundary wall near Iqbal Colony and the locals informed the Teela More police station on Sunday night, the official said

The Hindan airbase is just 10-12 kilometers away from Delhi and is the biggest and largest airbase in Asia. (Representative)
Press Trust of India Ghaziabad (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
A four-feet deep and wide pit was found adjacent to the boundary wall of the strategically important Hindon airbase here, raising an alert, with the local police saying the possibility of an infiltration attempt cannot be ruled out.

A senior police official said on Monday police here have taken a serious note of it and launched an investigation after lodging an FIR.

The pit was observed adjacent to the airbase boundary wall near Iqbal Colony and the locals informed the Teela More police station on Sunday night, the official said.

Police and Air Force officials reached the spot soon and inspected the pit.

Trans Hindon DCP Shubham Patel said the air force officials lodged an FIR.

It could be the case of somebody trying to dig a tunnel to enter the premises, he said, adding police have started probing the case from various angles.

The possibility of an infiltration attempt by some anti-national elements or some terrorist outfit cannot be ruled out, he said.

The pit has been filled temporarily by mud and soil, he said.

The Hindan airbase is just 10-12 kilometers away from Delhi and is the biggest and largest airbase in Asia. It comes under the Western Air Command.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

