Home / India News / Proposal for declaration of Ram Setu as national monument sub judice: Govt

Proposal for declaration of Ram Setu as national monument sub judice: Govt

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said "No other proposal for declaration of site submerged in seas to be of national importance is pending at present

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The matter regarding the declaration of Ram Setu as a national monument is sub judice, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In his response, he also said, "No other proposal for declaration of site submerged in seas to be of national importance is pending at present".

He was asked whether there are requests for the declaration of sites located or submerged in seas in the country like Adam's Bridge as national monuments pending a decision with the government of India.

"The matter regarding the declaration of Ram Setu as a national monument is sub judice. No other proposal for declaration of site submerged in seas to be of national importance is pending at present," he said in his response.

The declaration of monuments and sites is done under section 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958. Central government issues a notification of its intention to declare any ancient monument to be of national importance by giving two months' notice, inviting views or objections from the public, Reddy said.

After considering the views or objections received during the period, the central government may declare the ancient monument to be of national importance by publishing a notification in the official gazette, he said.

There are 3,697 monuments and sites declared as of national importance under the AMASR Act, 1958 in the country.

In his response, he also shared the expenditure incurred on their maintenance during the last three years which stood at Rs 260.83 crore (in 2020-21), Rs 269.57 crore (in 2021-22) and Rs 391.93 crore (in 2022-23).

Also Read

SC refuses plea seeking direction to declare Ram Sethu as national monument

Yamuna waters reach Taj Mahal, no threat to monument, says ASI

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Versova sea link to be named Veer Savarkar Setu: Maha cabinet approves

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

Odisha CM inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre in Kalinga

Rajya Sabha passes J-K reservation, reorganisation amendment bills

Australia's new migration policy unlikely to have adverse impact on Indians

Finalise regulations on land use for Himalayan states: House panel to govt

Mohan Yadav is BJP's surprise chief minister pick in Madhya Pradesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRam SetuLord Ramcentral governmentBJP

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story