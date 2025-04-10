Congress claims credit for Tahawwur Rana extradition: 'UPA-era groundwork'

"Let the facts be clear: the Modi government did not initiate this process, nor did it secure any new breakthrough. It merely benefited from the mature, consistent, and strategic diplomacy begun under the UPA," he said.

In 2012, External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai raised Rana’s and Headley’s extradition with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other American officials. Though India’s extradition request for Headley was denied in 2013 after his sentencing to 35 years, the UPA government remained diplomatically engaged, Chidambaram said in his statement.Following a change of government in 2014, Chidambaram said it was the ongoing institutional momentum that kept the case alive. "In 2015, Headley agreed to turn approver in the 26/11 case. In 2016, a Mumbai court pardoned him on the condition of full cooperation, which helped the case against Zabiuddin Ansari (Abu Jundal). A team visited the US in December 2018 to resolve legal hurdles and again in January 2019 was told that Rana must serve his full sentence in the US. His release date was set for 2023, accounting for time served. These are not "strong leader" moments, but are the slow wheels of justice, pushed forward by years of hard work," he said in his statement.Rana’s release from US prison in 2020 on health grounds reignited India’s extradition request. The Biden administration supported the move, and in 2023, a US court certified his extraditability. After exhausting all legal appeals, including a writ to the US Supreme Court, Rana’s final plea was rejected on January 21, 2025. US authorities handed Rana over to Indian officials on April 8. He arrived in New Delhi on April 10, the statement read.In February 2025, PM Modi and President Trump publicly acknowledged Rana’s role in the 26/11 plot. However, Chidambaram maintained that the BJP-led government “did not initiate this process, nor did it secure any new breakthrough,” but merely inherited the fruits of UPA’s sustained diplomacy.