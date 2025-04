LIVE news: 26/11 Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to reach Delhi today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- here on Thursday. GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12. The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the MEA. "Convening leaders from government, industry, academia and civil society, the summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience and international cooperation," the statement said.