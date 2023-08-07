Home / India News / Tamil Nadu govt launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0 immunisation programme

Tamil Nadu govt launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0 immunisation programme

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday launched the intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 to immunise pregnant women and children below five years against life-threatening diseases

Press Trust of India Chennai
Tamil Nadu has been implementing the nationwide vaccination programme since 1985 and under this programme around 10 lakh pregnant mothers and 9.16 lakh infants have been vaccinated annually.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday launched the intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 to immunise pregnant women and children below five years against life-threatening diseases.

A fortnight-long enumeration of households in the state from July 15-31 this year revealed that about 72,760 children and 14,180 pregnant women were yet to be vaccinated. The present initiative would prioritise the "left out" beneficiaries and the details about their vaccination would be uploaded on U-WIN vaccinator portal of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, he said.

During this intensified mission, vaccination against 12 Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPD) i.e. diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia, Haemophilus influenzae type B infections, Japanese encephalitis, rotavirus vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and measles-rubella would be provided, the Minister said while speaking on the occasion.

"There is sufficient stock of the vaccines in the state," Subramanian said and added that the target groups have been administered the shots every year.

Tamil Nadu has been implementing the nationwide vaccination programme since 1985 and under this programme around 10 lakh pregnant mothers and 9.16 lakh infants have been vaccinated annually.

About 1.72 lakh pregnant mothers besides 6.94 lakh children were given the "missed" doses through 2.98 lakh camps since the Indradhanush programme was launched in 2014, the Minister said.

The IMI 5.0 will be held in three phases: from August 7 -12, September 11 - 16 and October 9 - 14, with each camp lasting for six days, Subramanian said.

Also Read

Nearly 1.5 mn to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here

Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, GAIL sign interconnection agreement

Over 13,000 vacancies filled in central higher education institutions: MoE

Crop losses reported in parts of Goa due to extreme rainfall, says minister

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

Assam to table bill to end polygamy within this fiscal year: Himanta Sarma

Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises

Topics :Tamil Nadu governmentimmunisation

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story