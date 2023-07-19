Home / India News / Tamil Nadu has secured nearly Rs 3 trn investments till date: Govt

Tamil Nadu has secured nearly Rs 3 trn investments till date: Govt

Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with a host of delegates, have been on overseas trips to invite multinational companies to set up shop in the state

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chief Minister M K Stalin

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu has attracted fresh investments to the tune of nearly 3 lakh crore from various companies by signing 240 new projects till date, the state government said on Wednesday.

The new investments are expected to generate over 4 lakh new jobs in the state.

With a vision of growing Tamil Nadu into a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, the DMK government, after assuming office on May 7, 2021, has been engaged in taking up new measures to boost industrial activity in the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with a host of delegates, have been on overseas trips to invite multinational companies to set up shop in the state.

"Till date, this government has attracted Rs 2,96,681 lakh crore investments that will create 4,14,836 new jobs and signed 240 new projects," an official release here said on Wednesday.

In a bid to further enhance industrial production, an ultra-modern integrated manufacturing facility is being set up by SOL India Pvt Ltd at an outlay of Rs 145 crore, for which Stalin laid the foundation stone on Wednesday.

Under the expansion plan, SOL India Pvt Ltd will take up production of liquid nitrogen and liquid argon at its facilities located at the SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) Stage 3 industrial park in Ranipet.

Currently, SOL India Pvt Ltd is engaged in production of industrial gases in Tamil Nadu.

With the setting up of a new integrated complex, the production would be scaled up to 200 tonnes per day from the current 80 tonnes.

SOL India Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between SICGIL India Ltd, a carbon dioxide maker, and Italy-based SOL S.p.A. SICGIL India Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of medical, industrial and speciality gases, according to the company website.

The company has manufacturing facilities to produce medical oxygen at Pudukudi in Thanjavur district and also in Ranipet district.

Minister for industries T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary S Krishnan and senior government officials were present on the occasion.

Also Read

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

No worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK regime in TN: Stalin

Aware of concerns of visually impaired, issuing banknotes huge task: RBI

Govt reduces price of subsidised tomato to Rs 70 from Rs 80 per kg

Centre rolls out mandatory quality norms for insulated flask, bottles

Domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot, matter being investigated

FIFA Women's World Cup turns the spotlight on an unequal playing field

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduInvestmentGovernmentDMK

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story