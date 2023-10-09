Home / India News / Tanzanian Prez Suluhu Hassan to be conferred honorary doctorate by JNU

Tanzanian Prez Suluhu Hassan to be conferred honorary doctorate by JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Tanzanian President Hassan, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) | Representative Image

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be conferred an honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday, according to the Education Ministry.

President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit.

"The first woman President of Tanzania will be honoured with an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Jawaharlal Nehru University for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations, promoting economic diplomacy, and achieving success in regional integration and multilateralism.

"She proudly acknowledges herself as a "product of Indian education", attributing it to her ITEC training at NIRD, Hyderabad," the Education Ministry posted on social media site X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Tanzanian President Hassan, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

Before of the talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president's visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to "new levels".

Earlier in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

