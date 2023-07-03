Home / India News / Technical issue forces cancellation of Vancouver-Delhi flight: Air India

Technical issue forces cancellation of Vancouver-Delhi flight: Air India

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said that while the aircraft undergoes the necessary checks and repairs, it has re-accommodated some of the passengers on flights operated by other airlines

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India on Monday said its aircraft, which faced a technical issue, is undergoing necessary checks and repairs at Vancouver in Canada.

After the technical issue was detected in the Boeing 777 aircraft, the flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi was first rescheduled on July 2 and later cancelled, according to the airline.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said that while the aircraft undergoes the necessary checks and repairs, it has re-accommodated some of the passengers on flights operated by other airlines.

"The rest of the guests are being offered other alternative arrangements and support until they are Delhi-bound again. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, but as always, ensuring the safety of all is our top priority," the spokesperson said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical snag

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Denied boarding due to overbooked flight? How to get Rs 20,000 as refund

IndiGo cancels Istanbul-Mumbai flight due to tech issue in aircraft

Air India cancels flight to Hong Kong due to 'suspected technical issue'

No shortage of funds for good startups with strong business models: Kant

A divided Nationalist Congress Party exposes fault lines in Oppn unity

Mehbooba welcomes SC listing petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation

Topics :Air IndiaCivil Aviation

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story