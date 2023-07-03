Home / India News / Mehbooba welcomes SC listing petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation

Mehbooba welcomes SC listing petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to list for hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

Jul 03 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to list for hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

"Welcome Hon'ble SC's decision to finally hear petitions pending since 2019 challenging the illegal abrogation of Article 370. I hope justice is upheld and delivered for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The SC ruling on Article 370 maintained that the provision can be abrogated only on the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Nearly four years after the government abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take up for hearing on July 11 a batch of pleas challenging the decision.

According to a notice issued on the apex court website on Monday, the five-judge bench will take up the pleas for passing directions.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiSupreme CourtJammu and Kashmir

Jul 03 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

