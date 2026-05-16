Technology only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said here on Saturday that technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time.

He was speaking at a programme of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 'Fragmentation to fusion empowering justice via united digital platform integration' here.

"We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture," the CJI said.

"Technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time," he added.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present for the event.