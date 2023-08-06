Home / India News / Educated women can make greater contribution to economy: President Murmu

Educated women can make greater contribution to economy: President Murmu

The President said "we are investing in the progress of our nation" by investing in the education of girls. Educated women can make greater contribution to the economy

Press Trust of India Chennai
Earlier, Murmu was accorded a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan | Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said educated women can make greater contribution to the economy, provide leadership in various sectors and make a positive impact on the society.

In her address at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras here, she said about 1.85 lakh students are currently studying in the varsity and its affiliated colleges and out of them more than 50 per cent are girls. "The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality."

The President said "we are investing in the progress of our nation" by investing in the education of girls. Educated women can make greater contribution to the economy, provide leadership in various sectors and make a positive impact on the society, she underlined.

Congratulating the graduating students, Murmu said this region has been a cradle of civilisation and culture. "Tirukkural is guiding all of us for centuries." The great bhakti tradition of poetry originated in Tamil Nadu and it was taken to the north of the nation by the wandering saints. The temple architecture of Tamil Nadu, and the statues and sculptures are a tribute to human excellence, she noted.

Earlier, Murmu was accorded a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read

Number wise: Which state in India has the most educated politicians?

No development possible without an educated citizenry, says Rajnath Singh

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

From common villager to Prez of India; a journey of Murmu on 65th b'day

Chandrayaan-3 feels lunar gravity, to push space economy of India

Maharashtra man makes threat call to Mumbai Police about bombing, arrested

Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

India to support clean water project at school in Tuvalu with $700,000

Reports of looting of arms, ammunition 'misleading', says Manipur police

Topics :Droupadi MurmuPresident of Indiawomeneconomy

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story