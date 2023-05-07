Home / India News / Tharoor slams BJP over Manipur, calls for imposition of President's rule

Tharoor slams BJP over Manipur, calls for imposition of President's rule

Tharoor said voters of Manipur are feeling "grossly betrayed" just a year after putting the BJP in power and called for imposition of President's rule in state that has witnessed violent clashes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tharoor slams BJP over Manipur, calls for imposition of President's rule

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the voters of Manipur are feeling "grossly betrayed" just a year after putting the BJP in power and called for the imposition of President's rule in the state that has witnessed violent clashes.

Violent clashes had broken out in Manipur last week between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has so far displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54.

In a tweet, Tharoor said, "As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised."

"The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It's time for President's Rule; the state government is just not up to the job they were elected to do," the former Union minister said.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Challenge to build 'brand India' continues: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

AIIMS Patna physician's health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

What about seeking proof from PM over allegations against Cong: Sibal to EC

Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur to let citizens buy essentials

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Topics :Shashi TharoorManipur

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story