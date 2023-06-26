Home / India News / The Kerala Story yet to find OTT buyers, director says industry ganged up

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story created a stir upon its release and became a box office hit

Sudipto Sen said that the makers are still waiting for a good deal from any of the main OTT platforms (Photo: screengrab/IMDB)

The makers of the film The Kerala Story are struggling to find an over-the-top (OTT) buyer for the film after weeks of its release, according to media reports. Sudipto Sen, the director of the film, has alleged that the film industry has ganged up against them. Bollywood Hungama has reported that the makers of the film have not received any favorable response from OTT platforms so far.
Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film created a stir upon its release and became a box-office hit. The film courted several controversies for its take on ISIS and religious conversions in Kerala. The screening of the film was banned in West Bengal and theatre owners in Tamil Nadu stopped playing it in cinema halls citing the law-and-order situation. However, the film was made tax-free in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Sen told Rediff that the makers haven’t got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story. He added that the makers are still waiting for a good deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, they have not got any offer worth considering.
Sen further said, "Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success,"

The film was released in theaters on May 5 and collected Rs 303.97 crore globally. The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.
Sen and producer Vipul Shah on Monday announced their next project Bastar. The film, based on a "true incident", will release on April 5, 2024, the makers said. 

