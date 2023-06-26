The Kerala Story yet to find OTT buyers, director says industry ganged up

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film created a stir upon its release and became a box-office hit. The film courted several controversies for its take on ISIS and religious conversions in Kerala. The screening of the film was banned in West Bengal and theatre owners in Tamil Nadu stopped playing it in cinema halls citing the law-and-order situation. However, the film was made tax-free in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

The makers of the film The Kerala Story are struggling to find an over-the-top (OTT) buyer for the film after weeks of its release, according to media reports. Sudipto Sen, the director of the film, has alleged that the film industry has ganged up against them. Bollywood Hungama has reported that the makers of the film have not received any favorable response from OTT platforms so far.