Fortis ties up with RED.Health for emergency response network across NCR

Fortis Healthcare on Monday said it has tied up with emergency response network RED.Health to offer end-to-end emergency services.

The collaboration is driven by a shared vision to provide end-to-end emergency services within the minimum response time and reduce trauma and fatalities during medical emergencies, the healthcare major said in a statement.

The scope of the collaboration spans across seven branches of Fortis Hospitals in Delhi/NCR, it added.

As part of the collaboration, RED.Health will deploy 10 dedicated GPS-enabled advanced life support (ALS) ambulances and also support patient logistics with an independent fleet of over 30 vehicles in NCR, ensuring that ambulances reach patients within around 10 to 30 minutes, it said.

Additionally, a concierge will be available at each hospital for better coordination between the patient and the ambulance, it added.

"With this partnership, patients in need will be able to reach a Fortis emergency within minutes, from wherever they are. Whether it is an accident, a heart attack, a stroke, or any other emergency," Fortis Healthcare Group COO Anil Vinayak said.

This collaboration will go a long way in filling the lacuna in timely emergency care across Delhi/NCR, he added.