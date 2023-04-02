Consensus on 99% issues, readying first draft by July: G20 Sherpa Kant

"India is looking to evangelise its successes in digital public infrastructure through its G20 Presidency to all 133 nations that do not yet have fast digital payments"

India is looking to pass on its successes in digital public infrastructure through its G20 Presidency to all 133 nations who do not yet have fast digital payments, G20 Sherpa AMITABH KANT tells Arup Roychoudhury in an interview. He expresses confidence that India will be able to get all countries together on contentious issues like the war in Europe. Edited excerpts: What are your key takeaways fr