Third batch of 6,600 pilgrims leaves Jammu base camp for Amarnath Yatra

The third batch, including 1,141 women, left in 319 vehicles between 3:50 am and 4:45 am amid tight security

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 450,000 pilgrims paid their obeisance at the cave shrine, housing a naturally-formed ice lingam, last year | File image (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
A third batch of 6,619 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two separate convoys to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Sunday.

About 14,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres on the first day of the 52-day annual yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Saturday, the officials said.

The third batch, including 1,141 women, left in 319 vehicles between 3:50 am and 4:45 am amid tight security.

It was raining in Jammu when the pilgrims left for Kashmir, the officials said, adding that 3,838 devotees opted for the Pahalgam route while 2,781 were heading for Baltal to perform the yatra.

With this, a total of 13,103 pilgrims left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 28 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 450,000 pilgrims paid their obeisance at the cave shrine, housing a naturally-formed ice lingam, last year.

Topics :Amarnath yatraJammu and KashmirAmarnath pilgrims

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

