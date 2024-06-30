PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume today post Lok Sabha elections

After a hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', will resume on Sunday (June 30).

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25, after which it was stopped considering the Lok Sabha elections.

"Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls," PM Modi had said in his 110th edition of the programme.

Earlier on June 18, PM Modi announced that Mann Ki Baat will resume on June 30. He also called upon the people to share their ideas and inputs for his radio broadcast on MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or by record message on 1800 11 7800.

"Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place from April 19 to June 1, in seven phases. The votes were counted and the results were declared on June 4, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people, and has influenced people towards positive actions.