Three dead, five injured in multi-vehicle crash in MP's Neemuch district

Three persons were killed and at least five injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Saturday morning, police said.

An official said the incident occurred on the Neemuch-Chittorgarh road.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal said a police vehicle, a pickup, and a truck were involved in this accident.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Jaiswal said the pickup and police vehicle were stationary.

A truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, crashed into the pickup vehicle, which further hit the police vehicle, Jaiswal said. The police vehicle got overturned due to the impact.