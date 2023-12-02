Home / India News / Three Delhi-bound Vistara flights diverted due to low visibility at airport

Three Delhi-bound Vistara flights diverted due to low visibility at airport

Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) were diverted to Jaipur, said Vistara Airlines in a series of posts on X

According to the posts, Flight UK954 arrived in Jaipur at 8:42 a.m., while Flight UK928 was expected to arrive at 9:45 a.m.
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Three Delhi-bound Vistara flights were diverted on Saturday due to low visibility at the Delhi airport.

One flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, while two flights were diverted to Jaipur.

Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) were diverted to Jaipur, said Vistara Airlines in a series of posts on X.

According to the posts, Flight UK954 arrived in Jaipur at 8:42 a.m., while Flight UK928 was expected to arrive at 9:45 a.m.

Similarly, Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) was diverted to Ahmedabad and was expected to arrive at 10:00 a.m.

"Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to low visibility at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1000 hours," said Vistara Airlines in a post on X.

The visibility in several parts of Delhi on Saturday was relatively low, as the air quality in several areas of the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category. Multiple areas of the city were also covered with a layer of smog.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'Very Poor'. Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388, while Ashok Vihar had an AQI reading of 386 at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

As per the official data, the AQI reading at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) was 375 at 10:00 a.m.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

