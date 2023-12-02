Home / India News / Air quality recorded as 'very poor' in several areas in New Delhi

Air quality recorded as 'very poor' in several areas in New Delhi

As per the official data, the air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'Very Poor'. Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388

Delhi Air Pollution
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 09:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category in several areas, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the official data, the air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'Very Poor'. Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388, while Ashok Vihar had an AQI reading of 386 at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, this is a slight improvement in both areas, as air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'severe' with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively, at 6 am on Friday.

The AQI at Lodhi Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was recorded at 349 and 366, respectively, falling in the 'Very Poor' category.

Rahul Sachdeva, a local, complained of breathing problems due to pollution.

"I came here with my daughter for a segway. The fun would have doubled if the pollution was less. We are having breathing issues due to pollution. Children are coughing," he said

Abhishek, another local from the city, said, "You can see the situation, it is bad. The pollution is very high. There are breathing issues."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Also Read

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Delhi air quality improves after rainfall, but remains in 'Poor' category

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

Deteriorating air quality in Delhi, violations of Grap: NGT issues notices

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm by Dec 3

Firing in train: Ex-RPF constable's bail plea hearing adjourned until Dec 8

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai

Assembly election 2023 FAQs: What happens on the day of counting of votes?

PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :New DelhiAir qualityDelhi air quality

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 09:42 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story