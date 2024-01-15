Home / India News / Three killed, five injured in boiler blast at sugar mill in UP's Sitapur

Three killed, five injured in boiler blast at sugar mill in UP's Sitapur

A senior official said the blast was caused by vapour build-up in the boiler's fermentation chamber

Representative Image
Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Three people died and five were injured in a boiler blast at a sugar mill here on Monday, police said.
 
A senior official said the blast was caused by vapour build-up in the boiler's fermentation chamber.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The boiler blast took place at Jawaharpur sugar mill in the Ramkot police station area during maintenance work, killing three labourers on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Circle Officer (City) Aman Singh said.
 
Five people were injured in the incident, police said.
 
The three labourers who died were identified as Raju Maurya (30), Vinod (32) and Avtar Singh (28), they said.
 
Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Singh said vapour build-up in the boiler's fermentation chamber caused the blast.
 
He said the district administration is writing to the state government seeking an expert visit to the blast site so that accountability can be fixed.
 
An official statement issued in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Sitapur DM to reach the spot and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.
 
The chief minister also condoled the loss of lives in the incident, the statement said.

Also Read

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Balrampur Chini Mills is expecting 20% higher revenues in FY24: CFO

'Sugar output may remain subdued, mills prefer sugar over ethanol'

Sugar shares in focus; Balrampur, Dwarikesh, Triveni, Dhampur rally upto 7%

India-UK FTA: 'Majority of issues closed or at advanced stage of talks'

248.2 million Indians escaped poverty in 9 years, says NITI Aayog

With an eye on Ladakh, DRDO begins testing an indigenous light tank

Govt to pump Rs 200 cr to explore, develop five lithium blocks in Argentia

Centre extends PM-eBus Sewa scheme tender deadline to January 31

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttar Pradeshsugar millsSugar

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story