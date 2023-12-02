Three workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel return to Jharkhand

Joy and celebration filled the air in Jharkhand's Khirabera village as three local workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand returned home.

Anil Bedia, Rajendra Bedia, and Sukra Bedia returned to their village late on Friday night.

On their return, their families were seen conducting prayers and rituals to celebrate their safe return.

Anil Bedia, while speaking to ANI, said, "For two days, we were worried about whether we would be able to come out or not... After coming out, we are all feeling really good. The whole village was waiting for our rescue."

Anil Bedia's parents expressed their relief and joy at his safe return. His father was overjoyed to have his son back, while his mother, who had been living in a constant state of worry since hearing about Anil being trapped in the tunnel, said she finally felt a sense of relief.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with the 15 workers from Jharkhand and their families after their safe rescue from the Silkyara tunnel on November 28.

Further, CM Soren has also instructed to connect them with various schemes worth over Rs 1.11 crore and directed the officials to cover the workers with the Abu Awas Yojana, Pension Scheme, Ayushman Card, Agricultural Machinery, Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, MNREGA Job Card, Chief Minister Livestock Scheme, Animal Shed Scheme, Gram Gaadi Scheme and other schemes.

A grand welcome on homecoming was given to the 15 workers from Jharkhand on their arrival in the state capital on Friday.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel, between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side, collapsed. Forty-one workers, who were beyond the 260-metre mark at the time, were trapped, with their exit blocked.

In a strenuous operation that lasted 17 days, all 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were successfully rescued. The workers, hailing from various states including Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam, were extracted from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi.