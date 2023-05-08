Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC questions jail authorities over inaction

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned jail authorities over recovery of four knives from Tihar premises where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death allegedly by inmates belonging to a rival gang.

The court asked why no preventive or remedial action was taken by authorities when the incident took place as the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in jail premises.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Director General of Prisons (Delhi), Delhi government and Commissioner of Police on a petition filed by Tajpuriya's father and brother seeking an investigation by the CBI into the brutal murder inside Tihar Jail premises on May 2.

The petitioners, represented through senior advocate Maninder Singh, said they are DTC drivers and sought adequate security for themselves.

The high court directed the Delhi Police to ensure safety and security of both the petitioners, who are father and brother of the deceased, and listed the matter for further hearing on May 25.

It directed the Tihar jail authorities to file an affidavit as to how four knives were found in prison and asked the jail superintendent concerned to be present in the court on the next date of hearing.

A CCTV video from Tihar Jail which emerged on social media purportedly showed Tajpuriya being attacked in front of security personnel and also when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.

Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison on May 2.

The accused attacked him for a second time when he was being carried away by security personnel, according to the footage.

In the footage, it appears that the security personnel are mute spectators while the assailants kept repeatedly attacking the gangster.

According to jail officials, seven personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), who were on duty at a Tihar prison cell when Tajpuriya was stabbed to death, have been suspended following the incident.