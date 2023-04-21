Home / India News / Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

Apple CEO Tim Cook met Bharti Group founder and chairman Sunil Mittal and both of them reaffirmed commitment to work more closely in the India and Africa market, Bharti Group said on Friday

New Delhi
Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple CEO Tim Cook met Bharti Group founder and chairman Sunil Mittal and both of them reaffirmed commitment to work more closely in the India and Africa market, Bharti Group said on Friday.

Apple has opened its first two official stores in India during the week.

"Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, (they) reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market," Bharti Group said in a statement

Apple has completed 25 years of operation in India.

Cook on April 18 inaugurated the first Apple Store in Mumbai and second in Delhi on April 20.

Topics :Tim CookSunil Mittal

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Bharti Airtel to hike mobile services rates across all plans this year

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem

Health Min accorded with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration

IT hubs Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru top locations for apprentice job in Q4

Saket court firing: Accused had filed cheating case against woman last year

"Should not be seen as a bilateral...," Pak FM Bhutto on SCO meet in Goa

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story