TN BJP thanks Centre for removing TN from coal blocks auction list

A row had erupted over the inclusion of the fertile Cauvery delta regions for the coal block auctioning, with CM Stalin asserting that his government will never allow coal mining in there

Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
With the Centre removing Tamil Nadu's delta regions from the coal blocks auctioning, state BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday thanked the former for doing so on the 'request' of the party's state unit.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who also holds the Coal and Mines portfolio had tweeted that the decision to exclude Tamil Nadu from the auctioning ambit was taken in the interest of the people of the state after Annamalai had flagged the matter with him.

"@BJP4TamilNadu Pres.@annamalai_k rushed to call upon me in Bengaluru with request to exclude 3 Lignite mines from auctions in 7th tranche. In spirit of cooperative federalism & keeping in mind interest of people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction," Joshi had tweeted.

A row had erupted over the inclusion of the state's fertile Cauvery delta regions for the coal block auctioning, with Chief Minister M K Stalin asserting in the state Assembly that his government will never allow coal mining in the delta region.

"We thank our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl & Hon Minister Thiru @JoshiPralhad avl for considering our request and removing the coal blocks in TN's Delta region from the coal auction list," Annamalai said in a tweet.

PM Modi places importance on farmers' welfare and stands with them, he added.

He had earlier taken up the matter with Joshi.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

