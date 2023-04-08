Home / India News / Rishra violence: Processionists instigated violence, police tell court

Rishra violence: Processionists instigated violence, police tell court

The report has maintained that such use of such offensive language and pelting of stones instigated the locals who retaliated by resorting to counter stone-pelting

IANS Kolkata
Photo: IANS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Clashes and violence over Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal on April 2 was instigated by the processionists, the state government has informed the Calcutta High Court.

Chandernagore City Police, under whose jurisdiction Rishra comes, on Friday evening, submitted to the court a detailed report on the clashes.

Sources aware of the contents of the report said that it mentions that those participating in the procession had been constantly "instigating" the local people by using "abusive and offensive" language constantly since the beginning of the procession.

As per the report, although initially a section of those participating in the procession restricted themselves to using offensive language, later, some of them started pelting at the local people. Also, DJ was used in the procession without police permission and some of the participants even brandished lethal sharp weapons.

The report has maintained that such use of such offensive language and pelting of stones instigated the locals who retaliated by resorting to counter stone-pelting. It said as police tried to restrain both sides, attacks were led against the cops and some of the police vehicles were vandalized.

On April 2 evening, clashes first broke out at Rishra over the Ram Navami procession. Among those injured were BJP legislator Biman Ghosh and some police officers. Tension escalated and continued till April 3 night, when violent mobs started pelting stones at trains passing by in Rishra.

The police report submitted to the Calcutta High Court had also detailed the situations over the continued tension on April 3.

As per the reports, that evening when the police contingent was patrolling at Rishra Rail-Gate area, a group of around 500 people suddenly attacked the cops with sticks, stones and bricks.

They also started pelting stones at the trains passing by. The police had to resort to lathi charge and charging of teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

