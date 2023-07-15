TN CM pays tribute to late leader Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 121st birth anniversary and donated books, which he has received as gifts over time, to public libraries.

The chief minister who attended the Education Development Day function marking the birth anniversary of the Independence activist and Congress leader said he donated over 1.5 lakh books that he received from well-wishers and party members to public libraries for the benefit of the people.

"I participated in the Education Development Day event held at the Nehru Government Boys Higher Secondary school, Nanganallur, today marking the 121st birth anniversary of leader Kamaraj, and paid tributes to him," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Ever since he took over as DMK's working president in 2017, he has been requesting people who call on him to present books instead of bouquets and shawls, he said.

Accordingly, I have received 1.5 lakh books and donated them all to the public libraries in Tamil Nadu that have sought the books," Stalin said in the tweet.

Subsequently, he presented 7,740 books to the public libraries on the birth anniversary of Kamaraj, Stalin said posting a photo of him paying floral tributes to the iconic leader.

Referring to the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai coinciding with the Kamaraj's birth anniversary celebration, the chief minister appealed to the people to make former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's words on setting up a library in each home come true.