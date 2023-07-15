Home / India News / BJP forms panel to probe party leader death in police lathi charge in Patna

BJP forms panel to probe party leader death in police lathi charge in Patna

The four-member inquiry committee includes former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, and three MPs - Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sunita Duggal

ANI
JP Nadda (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP national president JP Nadda constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of party leader Vijay Singh allegedly during the lathi charge by the police in Patna on Thursday.

The four-member inquiry committee includes former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, and three MPs - Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sunita Duggal.

The members of the probe panel will visit the Bihar capital, collect information and send a report to the BJP national president, the party informed through an official statement.

The BJP claimed that Vijay Singh died after sustaining grievous injuries in the police lathi charge while the party members were carrying a protest march to the Bihar Assembly against the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

At the protest rally, the BJP put forward a raft of demands, including an amendment to the teachers' recruitment policy in the state.

The party alleged that during the protest, the police lobbed tear gas shells and turned the water canon on protesting BJP leaders and workers to stop them from marching to the Assembly.

Earllier, on Friday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai came down heavily on the Bihar government over the alleged police crackdown on the BJP protest, comparing the Bihar chief minister with Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, who ordered the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and demanded his resignation.

The Union minister claimed that Bihar was in the grip of "Jungle Raj 3", adding that CM Nitish Kumar was responsible for the death of the party leader.

"Our workers were protesting peacefully to demand a change in the policy for the recruitment of teachers. The police crackdown on us, at the behest of the state government, was barbaric. It could only be compared to the Jalianwala Bagh massacre on the watch of General Dyer, or the atrocities committed at the behest of (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and the Congress," he added.

Also Read

BJP constitutes committee to probe use of police on its leaders in Patna

Detailed report of caste based census to be put in public domain: Bihar CM

BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

Patna police may fine Baba Bageshwar, Manoj Tiwari for traffic violation

Dharavi residents fear uncertainty about houses after nod to Adani project

HC directs district judges to list out priority cases for digitisation

PWD working on war footing to ensure roads return to normalcy: Atishi

Dharavi project gift from Maharashtra govt to Modi's crony Adani: Congress

Centre standing with states in this time of crisis: Nadda on rain aftermath

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPJagat Prakash NaddaBiharPatna

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story