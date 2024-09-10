TN CM Stalin secures another key investment for state during US visit

In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is currently on his official visit to the United States, said that the State government has secured another major investment that will accelerate Tamil Nadu's industrial progress. Stalin said that the state government has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Autodesk to skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups in the State. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Tamil Nadu government has also secured a significant investment of Rs 2000 crore at the Tiruchirapalli which will create around 5000 jobs in the district. This investment by Jabil will create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing in the district.

Rockwell Automation, a company in the industrial automation sector will expand its manufacturing with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram which will bring around 365 jobs.

This meeting of CM Stalin will overall bring an investment of around Rs 2666 crore and flourish employment with the creation of around 5365 jobs in the state.

Taking it to a social media post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu's industrial progress! A significant investment of Rs 2000 crores at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing. Rockwell Automation expanding its manufacturing with a Rs666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, adding 365 jobs. MoU with Autodesk to skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups, strengthening our overall industrial ecosystem."



Stalin is currently on an official visit to the United States to secure support and investments aimed at boosting the prosperity of Tamil Nadu.

On September 7, Stalin held a fruitful discussion with the officials of 'BNY Mellon' regarding the potential investment opportunities in AI (Artificial Intelligence).

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that provides investment management and services to help individuals and institutions invest, conduct business, and transact in markets.

Earlier on September 6, Stalin said that the state has secured MOUs (memorandum of understanding), worth Rs 850 crores with US-based companies Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, and Visteon.

Tamil Nadu also secured a Rs 2000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as create their Development and Global Support Centre in the state. Stalin signed MOUs with Eaton, a multinational power management company, for Rs 200 crore R & D and engineering centre expansion in Chennai.

On August 31, 2024, an agreement was signed with Ohmium for the establishment of a new factory in the Chengalpattu district for producing electrolysers and green hydrogen, with an investment of Rs 400 crores and creating 500 job opportunities. Stalin said that the deal marked an important step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future.

On August 30, 2024, meetings were held with senior officials from Apple, Google, and Microsoft to invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu, and an MoU was signed with Google to set up artificial intelligence (AI) labs in Tamil Nadu.

During the Tamil Nadu CM's US visit, on August 29, 2024, at an investors' conference held in San Francisco, MoUs were signed with six leading global companies--Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Services, Microchip, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials--for an investment of Rs 900 crores to create 4,100 job opportunities.