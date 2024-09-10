Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Medic rape-murder: Junior docs' ceasework to continue despite SC's order

Medic rape-murder: Junior docs' ceasework to continue despite SC's order

The junior doctors have been observing ceasework at state-run hospitals for nearly a month now

Doctor Protest, Protest
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the striking medics to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the state government | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday evening said they would continue their cease work to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.

Demanding the resignation of the state's health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the striking medics said that they would also take out a rally to 'Swasthya Bhavan' the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake on Tuesday noon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the cease work'. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan," one of the protesting doctors told PTI after their governing body meeting here.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks in a seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was allegedly raped and killed while on duty. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

The junior doctors have been observing cease work' at state-run hospitals for nearly a month now.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the striking medics to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the state government.

The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors if they resume work.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Construction work at RG Kar hospital not to shield anyone: CM Mamata

Mamata Banerjee calls bribery allegations in doctor's rape case 'slander'

Kolkata rape-murder: SC voices concern over absence of document for autopsy

Conspiracy by Centre, left parties behind RG Kar protests: CM Mamata

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar quits, calls Mamata's handling of RG Kar stir 'faulty'

Topics :doctors protestsBengal doctors strikeSupreme Court

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story