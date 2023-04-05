Home / India News / TN govt will never allow coal mining from state's Delta region: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin said that state govt would never permit coal mining/lignite mining from Delta districts. CM was responding to special call attention motions moved by legislators

Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the state government would never permit coal mining/lignite mining from the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister was responding to special call attention motions moved by the legislators.

Stalin said that he was also shocked like other members in the House on the central government's auctioning process of three coal blocks in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

He said that he is not only the Chief Minister but also a resident of Tiruvarur district of the state which falls under the Delta districts of the state and added that coal or lignite mining will never be allowed in Delta districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also said that immediately after he came to know about the central government's auction process, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that former Union minister and senior leader of the DMK, T.R. Baalu had met the Union Coal minister, Prahlad Joshi, and apprised him of the present situation.

Chief Minister said that Prahlad Joshi assured T.R. Baalu that the opposition of the Tamil Nadu CM would be given due weightage and will be taken into account.

--IANS

aal/uk/

 

Topics :coal miningmk stalinM K StalinTamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

