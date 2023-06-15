Home / India News / TN SHRC member visits Senthil; quotes min as saying he was treated 'badly'

TN SHRC member visits Senthil; quotes min as saying he was treated 'badly'

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) member V Kannadasan met arrested state minister V Senthil Balaji in a hospital and said the latter had told him he was treated badly by ED officials

Press Trust of India Chennai
TN SHRC member visits Senthil; quotes min as saying he was treated 'badly'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) member V Kannadasan on Thursday met arrested state minister V Senthil Balaji in a hospital and said the latter had told him he was "treated badly" by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had arrested him on June 14 in a cash for jobs scam.

The opposition AIADMK took exception to Kannadasan's visit to the government hospital to meet Balaji, claiming he had spoken in favour of the ruling DMK in the past in TV debates.

Citing his meeting Balaji, Kannadasan stated the minister said he was "treated badly" by ED officials during his arrest.

"He said he was dragged and suffered an injury in his head," Kannadasan said.

He said he visited the hospital based on both reports and complaints.

However, only the doctors can confirm about the injuries said to have been suffered by Balaji, state Electricity and Excise and Prohibition minister.

The TNSHRC will look into the matter, he added.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader and former MLA, IS Inbadurai, took exception to Kannadasan's meeting with Balaji, saying he had in the past appeared in TV debates and spoken in favour of the DMK.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed the report that Kannadasan would file on the matter will be "fake."

Saying that Kannadasan's appointment itself was "wrong," he said "we will separately question that."

Kannadasan's possible report is like "one judging one's own case," Inbadurai, an advocate, said.

He, however, said he was not opposed to the TNSHRC intervening in the matter.

Also Read

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

Nothing but political harassment: Kharge slams Balaji's late-night arrest

Tamil Nadu court rejects Senthil Balaji's plea against remand for 15 days

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Balaji Amines tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 results

Tamil Nadu court rejects Senthil Balaji's plea against remand for 15 days

Cyclone Biparjoy: Red alert for heavy rain issued for parts of Rajasthan

In-depth debates required for passing legislations: LS speaker Om Birla

Effort in jeopardy, drop our names from textbooks: Academicians to NCERT

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rain alert for coastal Karnataka

Topics :Tamil NaduEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story