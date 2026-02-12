Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini crash case

Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week, the police chief said.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that the 35-year-old would be produced in a court.

"He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour," he said.

A Lamborghini Revuelto -- an Italian luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore -- rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.

Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver injured in the crash, lodged a complaint in the matter. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.