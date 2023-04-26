Home / India News / Toxic differences persist over ban decision on monocrotophos pesticide

Toxic differences persist over ban decision on monocrotophos pesticide

The industry is lobbying for total relaxation of a three-year-old veto but wants lethal chemical proscribed; civil society demands an extension of the ban

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Apr 26 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing scheduled for April 28 on the controversy over a ban on 27 pesticides, a section of industry has questioned the basis on which monocrotophos, considered one of the most harmful pesticides for human health, has been included in the list of 24 on which a ban was lifted by a draft order issued in February 2023.
But civil society representatives are questioning the draft on a very different ground. They are arguing that the move to dilute the original ban order on all 27 pesticides is wrong and overlooks several key factors.
The SC sought the Centre’s reply in four weeks (from March 27, 2023) explaining the basis on which the original ban order was reversed and also placed on record the reports of the committee formed to review the ban.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

