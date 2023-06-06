Home / India News / Trade body seeks 50 new agro-processing clusters in state in Rajasthan

Trade body seeks 50 new agro-processing clusters in state in Rajasthan

A package of general financial incentives (exemptions and subsidies) is available for agro-processing, agri-business, and agri-export units

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Trade body seeks 50 new agro-processing clusters in state in Rajasthan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Rajasthan-based trade body has urged Prime Mini­ster Narendra Modi to provide 50 new agro-processing clusters to the state. 
Agric­ulture & allied sectors contribute around 25 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product. 

Prem Biyani, the executive president of Akhil Rajya Trade & Industry Association (Rajasthan), said the setting up of these food processing clusters would help the state export quality products along with consumption in the local markets. 
Biyani said this would ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce because agriculture products purchased at support prices by the government would flow to these units, and this awould also reduce the economic burden on the government. 

The state has in place an agro-processing, agri-business, and agri-export promotion policy, which offers sops and concessions such as capital subsidies, subsidies on the freight for export of ordinary and organic produce, and interest subsidies for agro-processing units and for agro-processing infrastructure projects. 
Besides, a package of general financial incentives (exemptions and subsidies) is available for agro-processing, agri-business, and agri-export units. 

Rajasthan contributes 42 per cent of the country's total bajra production, according to statistics. Similarly, it contributes 45 per to mustard, 22 per cent to oilseeds, 17 per to sesame, 19 per cent to groundnut, 20 per to chana, 13 per to jawar, and 85 per to guar. 
In the fiscal year 2021–22, the total production of fruits was 956,000  tonnes, while that of vegetables stood at 2.37 million tonnes, spices (1.04 mt), food grains and pulses (25.4 mt) and oilseeds (10 mt).   

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Trade body calls for cheaper land rates to set up industries in Rajasthan

Trade body seeks fast-track desk for project clearance in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Database of nearly 9 million MSMEs on the cards in Uttar Pradesh

Kejriwal to skip hearing in defamation case on Wednesday, seek documents

HC asks trial courts to allow hybrid hearing of cases without prior request

TN CM lauds IFS official for winning UNESCO award for biosphere management

Solve road, housing-related problems promptly: Smriti Irani to officials

Topics :Narendra ModiAgri Park

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story